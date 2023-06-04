We’ll partner with Gov Mbah on youth empowerment – Adonu

Gov. Peter Mbah

By Dennis Agbo

A leading entrepreneur in the telecoms service in Enugu State, Adonu Kingsley Ifeanyichukwu has indicated his plans to partner with the Enugu State Governor, Barr Peter Mbah towards empowering the youths.



Adonu made this remark at the MTN Nigeria office in Enugu when he submitted his acceptance letter for the Connect Partnership Award with the service provider.



He said via his company, S.Mobile Netzone Ltd, he would deliver on the expectations.



“As the first Enugu State indigene to have full MTN Connect Store in Enugu land is an honour to Enugu State, an honour to Nsukka and Enugu-Ezike. It is a great honour to the Ikpamodo Kingdom and Adonu families.



“We thank the management of MTN Nigeria Communication Plc for providing more avenues of business opportunities that will create more jobs, most especially for our youths.



“Am glad that on several occasions I have listened to our governor Barrister Peter Mbah during his campaigns, in his acceptance speech, and during the swearing in.

“He is always consistent in his assurance and concern on youth affairs and we will extend this opportunity to support his administration on youth empowerment as we know that the first step to eradicate crime and insecurity is to take youths away from the streets,” he said.

Adonu assured that he would open the franchise office in all the 17 LGAs of the State in order to create more employment opportunities and services for the residents.

Earlier in a remark, Fred Idu, the MTN Nigeria Communications Team Leader, Connect Operations said the S.Mobile, as a franchise partner, would reach out to MTN customers to deliver good services.