We’ll only inaugurate projects executed to specification — Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, on Friday, reiterated the resolve of his administration to inaugurate projects which were only executed to specifications.

Addressing newsmen after he inspected some ongoing projects in Asaba and Okpanam, the Governor said: “We are considering the transition committee’s report and there are things that we can do for Deltans that they will appreciate and we are already working on those things.

“In the transition committee’s report, there are short-term, medium-term and long-term reports which we are also studying to see what we can do. That is why I am going around to inspect projects. I know the ones that we can inaugurate. We can’t rush to inaugurate projects that are not properly executed.

“We will inaugurate projects that are executed according to specification so that when people see such projects, they will indeed know that we have inaugurated well-executed projects.”

Projects inspected included the State High Court complex, Asaba; Phases I and II of the Flood Control Measures around Madonna College Road, Okpanam and Drainage Channel around Koka through Agbalusia-Ngele Street to Federal Technical College Asaba.