We‘ll not leave any Lake Chad Island for terrorists – Gen Chibuisi vows

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Force Commander, Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) Major General Gold Chibuisi has said that no Lake Chad Island will be left for terrorists to operate from, expressing his determination to flush out all remnants of the criminal elements.

He stated this during an operational visit to Blangoua in Cameroon, Bagasola and Bibi in Chad Republic which are sectors 1 and 2 respectively on Friday 9 June 2023.

Major Gen Chibuisi made it clear that the purpose of the visit was to assess the nautical capacity of MNJTF urging the troops to remain steadfast in their support of the operation to consolidate recent gains recorded during Operation Lake Sanity.

A statement by Lt. Col Abubakar Abdullahi, spokesman of MNJTF recalled that since its inception, Operation Lake Sanity has significantly weakened the capacity of Boko Haram to plan and operate in the Lake Chad Islands known as “Tumbus”.

Gen Chibuisi encouraged troops to consolidate on the gains recorded and ensure that no Lake Chad Island is left for terrorists to operate.

“The operational visit to Cameroon and Chad is coming a day after a similar visit to Mallam-Fatori in Nigeria, Diffa and Bosso in Niger Republic which is in line with ongoing efforts to defeat terrorism and insurgency in the Lake Chad Basin.

“The MNJTF has been instrumental in bringing about peace and stability to the region.

“The Force Commander’s visit is intended to bolster the confidence of troops and demonstrate his support for their ongoing operations”.

Gen Chibuisi’s vow to leave no Lake Chad Island for terrorists is a message of the strength and determination of MNJTF to defeat terrorism in the region.

“The visit reinforces the commitment of the MNJTF to bring peace and stability to the region and to restore the confidence of the local population.”