We’ll let Osimhen leave only on one conditon – Napoli president

Osimhen

Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has confirmed a new two-year contract offer to ace striker Victor Osimhen but said the Nigerian could leave if they receive an offer too big to reject.

Although Laurentiis did not state a specific fee, Napoli will only sell Osimhen for an amount over €100m.

The Nigerian international, after a spectacular campaign with the Partonopei, has attracted interests of some top European clubs who are jostling for his signature.

Osimhen still has two years left on his contract at the club having joined from Lille for a club and African record fee of €75m in 2020.

“We have an agreement in principle with Victor Osimhen to extend his contract for two more years”. In case an exorbitant bid impossible to reject arrives, we will see and make the best decision for the club,” de Laurentiis said, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Osimhen scored 26 league goals, including the title-clinching strike, for Napoli last season.

The former Lille man also added another five goals in six Champions League games to end up with 31 goals in all competitions.