We’ll deal with members involved in anti-party – Osun APC Chair

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Acting Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Osun State, Tajudeen Lawal, has disclosed that party members involved in anti-party during the last governorship and general election will be dealt with at the appropriate time.

Lawal, while speaking at a homecoming reception organised for former political office holders in Ijesaland in Ilesa at the weekend, urged genuine members not to lose hope, noting that with hard work and commitment, the party will take over governance at the state level in 2026.

According to Lawal, a statement credited to the elders’ caucus of the party that the immediate past Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, should seek genuine forgiveness to find a way back into the party was not the position of APC in the state.

He said: “We are the party and we know the members of our party. We know who voted for Tinubu and Oyetola during the last presidential and governorship elections. At the appropriate time, the party will come out with its resolution on the matter.

“We are not restructuring the party, the party is intact in Osun under Baba Bisi Akande and Gboyega Oyetola. At the appropriate time, we will reveal the plans we have for those who engaged in anti-party.

“I read what the Igbimo Agba of our party said but they are in the advisory role of the party. The party is going to say its position about it. People should just wait a little bit”

One of the awardees, a former Commissioner for Works and Transport in the state, Engineer Remi Omowaiye, said those involved in anti-party activities should be punished before they will be welcome back into their fold.

“We must not condone indiscipline. I am an advocate of ‘the more the merrier’, but it is important we send a message to the people so that next time, another set of people won’t engage in anti-party.”

Other awardees include; former governor Gboyega Oyetola, ex-speaker of the state, Timothy Owoeye, and former federal lawmakers, Lawrence Ayeni and Ajibola Famurewa.

Ex-chief of staff, Dr Charles Akinjide, former House of Assembly member, Babatunde Komolafe and former commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Adedayo Adewole, were also honoured.