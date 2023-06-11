We’ll create wealth, prosperity for Yoruba indigenes – YPP

*To hold democracy lecture will on June 12

By Dickson Omobola

Yoruba Professionals Foundation, YPF, has promised to create wealth and prosperity for indigenes through medicine, sciences, technology, agriculture and creativity.

According to a statement by Director of Media and Investment Promotions of YPF, Sola Fayemi, the group has scheduled a lecture for June 12, 2023.

The 3rd edition of the annual democracy lecture themed: ‘Building a Prosperous Yoruba Land Through Technology, Medicine, Creativity and Smart Agriculture’, will be held virtually through the zoom network at 7pm West Africa Time.

Fayemi also stated that the lecture would be chaired by former London Metropolitan Police Doctor and Forensic Medical Examiner, Sir Gbadebo Lawrence Longe.

Expected keynote speakers are Special Adviser on Agriculture and Agribusiness to the Government of Ekiti State, Mr. Ebenezer Boluwade; an International Investment Expert, former Governorship and Senatorial Aspirants and Pioneer Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency, ONDIPA, Mr. Boye Oyewumi and a renowned United Kingdom, UK, based Physiotherapist, Dr. Adekunle Ademola.

“We urge all Yoruba people and friends of Yoruba People within and beyond the shores of Nigeria to connect with us as we brainstorm on how we can innovatively create wealth and prosperity for our people through medicine, sciences, technology, agriculture and creativity,” the statement added.