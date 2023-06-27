We‘ll create 1 million jobs for our youths – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima, has said that the government of President Bola Tinubu would create one million jobs in the digital world for the youths.

Shettima made the statement on Monday when he received a delegation from the Republic of Korea led by the Special Envoy to the President, H.E. Jang Sungmin, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He solicited for their partnership, noting that: “We are willing to partner with you in the area of technology because by 2030, there will be a 65% global talent deficit with the US, Russia and Brazil suffering 6 million talent deficits. I believe Nigeria is in a unique position to fill in those talent deficits because ours is a young nation.

“75% of Nigerians are below the age of 35, so we are soliciting for your partnership and support in digital skills training for our young people.

“We want to create 1 million jobs in the digital world. India earned $120B last year from global outsourcing and we are in a unique position to take advantage of the opportunities in the sector.

“We need the skills set, we need the technology to drive the process and yours is a technology that we can embrace.”