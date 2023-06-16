We’ll be strong, constructive opposition party — ADC

Chief Ralphs Nwosu, ADC National Chairman (2nd left, 2nd row); Dr Mani Ahmed, BoT Chairman (right, 2nd row); Chukwuka Monye, former ADC presidential candidate (4th right, front row); Mabel Oboh, National Publicity Secretary (4th left, front row) and other stakeholders, at the meeting.

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, held a stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday in its quest to reposition the party after the just-concluded 2023 elections, and resolved to be a constructive opposition party with the welfare of the masses at the centre of its drive.

According to a statement by ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, the stakeholders agreed that the party was on a rescue mission to unbundle the agencies of rancour and recriminations in a country that has suffered terribly under various administrations.

The meeting, held at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, had in attendance Dr Mani Ahmed, Chairman, Board of Trustees; Chief Ralphs Nwosu, National Chairman; Dr. Chukwuka Monye, former ADC presidential aspirant, and other stakeholders of the party.

Oboh said at the meeting the party noted the need to equip its leaders with the right strategies for future success of the party after the challenges it faced “from unscrupulous persons during the last general elections.”

Anchoring its charge on unity, which is symbolised by the handshake insignia, the party said as the peoples’ party, it was on a rescue mission.

Declaring that the party has solutions to the current crises being faced by Nigerians, the BoT Chairman, Dr Ahmed, expressed confidence that the ADC is poised to be a constructive opposition party.

It was also resolved that the party remained focused and will not allow any form of distractions while focusing on offering solutions and strategic pathways as a strong opposition party.

ADC noted: “We empathise with Nigerians as everyone is further affected by skyrocketing inflation and unstable economy due to the abrupt fuel subsidy removal, which has now become a central stronghold for everyone, whether rich or poor.”

Other BoT members and party chieftains in attendance were the National Secretary of the party, Alhaji Said Baba Abdullahi; High Chief Anayo Arinze, National Coordinator, Electoral Matters & INEC Liaison; Alhaji Ibrahim Suleiman, National Organising Secretary; Hon. Prince Festus Igbinoba, National Vice Chairman, South-South; Mrs Jumoke Lawoyin, Pastor A. Habu and others.

