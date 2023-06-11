‘We’ll be back’, Inter Milan boss Inzaghi optimistic after UCL final loss

By Efosa Taiwo

Simone Inzaghi has insisted Inter Milan will be back in the Champions League Final after losing 1-0 to Manchester City on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were the overwhelming favourites going into the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, but it turned out to be a very even match, decided by a single goal scored by Rodri in the 68th minute.

Though the Nerazzurri had several chances to equalise but the crossbar and an impressive Ederson in goal for City denied them a goal in the game.

“We had a great game and ought to be proud of that. We mustn’t think of the what ifs, we deserved more. I hugged my players one by one, as they were extraordinary, just as our fans were and deserved a different result, but I hope they were happy seeing the way the team played tonight,” Inzaghi told Sport Mediaset.

“The last 25 minutes were there for all to see, it felt like the ball didn’t want to go in. It happens, unfortunately it happened in the Champions League Final. We hit the crossbar, there was a goal-line clearance, a shot that hit a teammate, everything happened.

“We played against Manchester City with our own strengths and we did it very, very well.”

It was a tactical masterclass from Inzaghi to largely neutralise Pep Guardiola’s side and Erling Haaland, who barely had a sniff against Francesco Acerbi and Alessandro Bastoni.

“With this spirit, organisation and determination, I think we will be back here again in future.”