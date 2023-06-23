We’ll amicably settle aggrieved parties in ENAW election matter- Omoruna

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Chairman, Board Of Advisers, BOA, Edo National Association Worldwide, ENAW, Frank Omoruna, Friday, assured Edo in Diaspora and Nigeria of amicably settling issues that had thrown up litigation over outcome of the Council Of President Chairman election of ENAW.

Speaking with Vanguard on the issues surrounding the election, Omoruna said the matter though before the court can still be resolved as one person or group can take the initiative in the spirit of peacemaking and brotherhood to intervene and reconcile the parties involved.

He said: “We are looking into the matter and we are going to settle it amicably, and somebody has to intervene either through the court or personal intervention by well meaning people in the community or within the Organisation.

“The matter is already in the court, and haven said that it is a matter we are dealing with.

“I had a meeting with them last week and in fact, we are going to have meeting over this weekend, which is the final meeting to resolving any existing issues within the Organisation and between any aggrieved party.”

He also said the process resolving of the matter is still ongoing, and assured that he is not reneging on his responsibility and he will always act when it is within his jurisdiction.

However, he (Omoruna) maintained and reassured that the matter is being looked into as a family matter, and all the players that are involved in the litigation are known to him and others in the Organisation, because they are all from the same Organisation.

Also, the Founder and President, One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, expressed optimism and hope that the BOA Chairman, Frank Omoruna and others can peacefully address and resolve all issues surrounding the matter, and also called on members ENAW to unite and move the Organisation forward.

Meanwhile, according to one of the aggrieved parties, Counselor Aigbedion, in April 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada USA, the election for the position of Council Of President Chairman was held under a very questionable situation, and this made him to approach the court despite efforts to draw attention to issues he raised against one of the candidates as not eligible to contest before the election and later won the election whom he did not mention his name.