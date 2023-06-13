We’ll adhere fully to separation of powers —Oborevwori

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha,ASABA

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Tuesday, said he would run a transparent administration with full adherence to separation of powers.

Speaking when he received the new Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, his deputy, Rt. Hon. Arthur Akpowowo and their spouses on a courtesy visit to him at Government House, Asaba, Oborevwori said he had no doubt in his mind that the 8th Assembly would perform very well.

Congratulating Guwor and Akpowowo on their emergence as presiding officers of the 8th Delta Assembly, he reiterated his readiness to partner with the legislature to ensure full implementation of his

administration’s MORE Agenda.

Oborevwori underscored the importance of executive-legislative relations in a constitutional democracy and said he would leverage his experience as a former speaker of the State House of Assembly to ensure continued partnership with the legislature.

“As we have promised Deltans, we will run a transparent administration with full adherence to separation of powers and we will continue to partner together to advance this state to greater heights”, he said

Earlier, Guwor said they were in the governor’s office to inform him of their emergence as presiding officers of the 8th Assembly.

Guwor said: “We want to assure you that as leaders of the 8th Assembly, the legislature will have a robust relationship with the Executive Arm to ensure that your MORE Agenda is implemented fully.”

He added: “We want to assure you and all Deltans that we will not fail in our responsibilities to serve the people of the state. We will listen and do more just like you have promised Deltans.

“We will not be a rubber stamp neither will we be antagonistic to the executive, but we will work with the executive and not for the executive, we will have a symbiotic relationship for the general good of Deltans.”