WEAAD: It’s time to promote dialogue, education around the elderly — CGE Africa

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The abuse of older people, also known as elder abuse, is a single or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust, which causes harm or distress to an older person.

This type of violence constitutes a violation of human rights and includes physical, sexual, psychological and emotional abuse; financial and material abuse; abandonment; neglect; and serious loss of dignity and respect.

This was the essence of the courtesy visit organized by the Centre for Gender Economics in Africa, CGE Africa to Ireti Resource Centre in commemoration of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD) which takes place every June 15.

The Visit was aimed at promoting dialogue and education on the issue of elder abuse, neglect, and exploitation, to learn more about the centre as well as explore collaboration opportunities.

Speaking on the incidences encountered through Women’s Voice Leadership, WVL Project, the Executive Director, CGE Africa, Uchenna Idoko disclosed that, neglect and abandonment by the children especially during the pandemic, depression from past abusive marriages, rape, abuse by caregivers (house-helps and family members who live with them), as well as intentional social exclusions in families and communities among others are major abuse melted on the elderly.

Elder abuse is one of the least investigated types of violence and does not get addressed in national action plans as frequently as other key social issues, she said.

In her words: “The UN International Plan of Action described elder abuse as a public health and human rights issue. Globally we have an aging population, with the number of older people in the world expected to be 1.4 billion by 2030. Research suggests that 4 to 6 percent of the elderly suffer from some kind of abuse, most of which go unreported.

“World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, or WEAAD, is an annual initiative launched on June 15, 2006, by the International Network for the Prevention of Elder Abuse and the World Health Organization. In its 66/127 resolution, the United Nations General Assembly designated that date as World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a day in which the entire world voices its opposition to any form of abuse of the older generation”, she added.

Meanwhile, the Manager of Ireti Resource Centre Bose Ironsi who is also the Executive Director of WRAHP, said, “It is very important to create awareness about the elderly. If you look at the elderly, it is like a curve. When they are younger, we gave them all the support, we take care of them and when they are older, it is our responsibility to take care of them.

“Unfortunately, people do not understand that the elderly need love, they do not deserve to be abused in any form because, at their elderly age, they become forgetful, territorial, and sick. At this stage, they need medical attention, and maximum care because they are weak. People take undue advantage of them to abuse them. This is wrong and it is unacceptable.

“This is why we have the network that is called, and the Menopause Support Network that focuses on women that have attained their menopause age. This platform provides an opportunity to talk about their sexuality, health, and lifestyle. Menopause is not a disease; it is a natural phenomenon that will happen to a woman at a certain age”, she said.