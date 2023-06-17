We won’t tolerate substandard, uncompleted projects in Nigeria — CIPMN

The swearing in ceremony of members of the new executive of the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) in Abuja recently.

… inaugurates Council members

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru and Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria, CIPMN, has pledged its commitment to hit the ground running against substandard and uncompleted projects in Nigeria.

This was as the President, CIPMN, Prince Akinola Babalola, urged Nigerians to be aware of impostors who are currently parading themselves as Chairman and President or Acting President of the CIPMN, writing to government agencies and parastatals seeking collaborations and sponsorships as well as organising illegal elections and inductions.

Prince Babalola spoke weekend, at the inauguration of the governing council of the CIPMN in Abuja.

He said the Institute has instructed its lawyers to deal with these matters expressly and decisively.

On his part, a member of the governing board, Mohammed Danjuma, said a database is needed to help curb the rise of quack project managers.

According to him, “We should be able to regulate, certify and also deal with those that are quacks and have a database of the real certified practitioners where we can always go. Before you can engage anybody there has to be a database to check if so and so person is certified.

“Whether it is private or public funds, at the end of the day it affects lives of people. Those are some of the things that I see will require all stakeholders on board to ensure all other disciplines are engaged.”

Chairman of the governing Council said they will reposition the country in the coordination and delivery of service, adding that the exigency required that each and every one of them will put in their best to deliver what is expected of them.