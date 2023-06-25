We were not informed of demolition exercise, Alaba traders recount ordeal

By Esther Onyegbula

Leaders of the Alaba International Amalgamated Association have lamented the demolition of some buildings at the market in Ojo LGA of Lagos state.

Speaking on the demolition, Mbonu Geoffrey, President-General of the association, said they were not informed of the demolition. And how the demolition was carried out was “inhumane”.

Geoffrey said some buildings that were not initially marked and with no sign of defects were demolished during the exercise.

He called on Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, to visit the market and inspect the exercise.

“We want to state categorically that the way and manner this exercise was conducted was inhumane,” he said.

To utter dismay and shock, many buildings that were not initially marked for demolition and with no foreseeable defects whatsoever were included in the demolition.

We the leaders of Alaba International Amalgamated Association want to show our displeasure in the way and manner this exercise was carried out.

“The leaders of the market were never carried along neither were the property owners given enough time to evacuate their goods and this led to the unmitigated loss of wares and properties. The demolition has brought hardship and loss of livelihood.

As property owners were not given enough time to evacuate their goods.”

“We call on the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to come and inspect what is going on in the Alaba international market.”