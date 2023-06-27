We should be proud we have Tinubu as president  – Keyamo

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has said that Nigerians should be proud for having Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president.

He disclosed this on his Twitter handle, while describing Tinubu as a great economist that knows how to turn things around for better.

According to him: “A new crop of leaders are emerging in Africa that have clear ideas as to how they want their various economies and societies to be run so as to prioritise their self-sustenance and cultural imperatives over and above theories and conditionalities of the Western World and other bigger economies that do not sit well with their people.

“We should be proud that we have @officialABAT at this time as President who, from a rich antecedent, knows all the nuances of how to grow a modern economy and can easily connect with other African leaders on such initiatives”.