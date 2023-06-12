We ‘re optimistic Tinubu will meet our demands — JOHESU

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu Administration would meet its demand to improve the welfare of its members with the present economic realities.

One of the executives of JOHESU in Oyo State, Mr Oladayo Olabampe, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency Of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Monday.

Olabampe, who also is the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Allied Health Professionals, Oyo State, said the amalgamated union of health workers had reached an agreement with the Federal Government over their issue.

He said that this gave them the benefit of the doubt that the new government would make good on their promises.

He said that was why it suspended its strike for 21 days, to enable the government to work on the agreement, after which the union would review the situation and determine the next line of action.

“Meanwhile, we are seeing signs that they are serious about their promises. We are seeing progress,” he said.

He, however, lamented how the Oyo State Government had handled issues relating to their members at the state level.

“Our demands are different. While we have had a meeting with the Federal Government, it depends on various states because the demands of one state differ from another.

“For example, Osun has implemented the new hazard allowance, but Oyo State has not.

“So, each state will look at their peculiarity and their demands, have they been met? That will determine when their strike will end,” Olabampe said.

He noted that the government of Oyo State did not take the union seriously at first at the Hospital Management Board level

“And because of that the strike continues. And because of that, the board has called for a negotiation which will be held Tuesday, June 13.

“After the meeting, we will know if the union will suspend its strike at the state level or if it will continue.”