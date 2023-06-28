We need create culture of respect — Owolabi Williams, boys devt advocate



A dedicated advocate for the empowerment and development of boys, young men and men, Mr. Owolabi Williams, has said in spite of societal pressures, there was need to create a culture of respect where everyone, especially young men, can be safe and feel valued.

Owolabi Williams, the Founder of Boys Lead, who, as a former juvenile probation officer, has witnessed firsthand the challenges and struggles faced by boys in various communities, said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Owolabi added that two other important factors were self-control, emotional intelligence.

He said: “Being responsible means understanding the importance of self-control, emotional intelligence, and the power of consent.

“Let’s rise above societal pressures and choose to create a culture of respect, where everyone feels safe and valued.”

He said these principles were his guide while he, through his work with Boys Lead, spearheaded various initiatives and programmes aimed at empowering boys, young men, and men.

“I am committed to creating a supportive environment where they can thrive, develop essential life skills, and embrace their unique strengths,” he added.

Owolabi Williams said he continues to make a significant impact through his advocacy, leadership, and unwavering dedication to the well-being and growth of boys, young men, and men, driven by a profound belief in their potential to create positive change in their lives and communities.

The release added that he is driven by his passion for creating positive change, emerging as a thought leader in the field of leadership and personal development.

It read in part: “He has used his expertise and experiences to guide and inspire countless individuals to unlock their full potential and lead purposeful lives.

“As an author, Owolabi has penned insightful books that offer practical strategies and advice for personal growth, resilience, and success.

“His writings provide valuable insights into navigating challenges, building strong relationships, and cultivating a positive mindset.

“Owolabi’s influence extends beyond the pages of his books. He is also the host of a popular podcast where he engages in meaningful conversations with experts, thought leaders, and inspiring individuals, delving into topics related to personal growth, leadership, and men’s well-being.”