We must rise above religious, political, ethnic divisions — Obi urges Muslims

-fetes Anambra Muslim community, sues for peace, unity

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

The Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate in February 25, 2023 presidential election, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, called on Nigerians to embrace peace, unity and brotherly love while celebrating Eid-el-Kabir with the Anambra Muslim community in Onitsha.

Mr Obi, who was visited, in his residence, by the leaders of the Anambra Muslim Community Wednesday evening after his earlier visit to them at their Mosque, said that he decided to celebrate with the Muslim community to demonstrate the brotherly love and unity that should exist among Nigerians, irrespective of tribal, political or religious belief.

Obi equally disclosed that the celebration was part of his way to start fulfilling his promise of helping to renovate the mosques in Onitsha the commercial city and Awka the state capital.

The LP flag bearer had in April during a visit to Awka and Onitsha Muslim communities promised to support them in renovating their place of worship, which was no longer in good condition, and the visit to them during the celebration and a returned visit by the leaders of both Onitsha and Awka Muslim community leaders afforded him the opportunity to fulfil the April promise as he presented with cheques worth millions of naira to help them commence the renovation projects of their mosques.

Addressing newsmen shortly after presenting the Cheques to the Anambra Muslim community, Mr Obi said, “We are all Nigerians, and we will continue to live as one irrespective of our religious beliefs or political affiliations. What we owe each other is brotherly love and care, so we can live in peace and unity as a nation. We have no other nation but Nigeria and we must make it work.

“I know that times are difficult for everybody in the country, but if we rise above our religious, political and ethnic divisions, we will be able to surmount our challenges in unity. We will not give up on our nation, but continue to work for a new Nigeria that will be beneficial to every Nigerian.”

Also addressing newsmen in appreciation of Mr Obi’s gestures, the leader of the Muslim community in Anambra State and Sarki of Onitsha Muslim Community, Alhaji Iliyasu Yushau, said the memories of Obi’s visit to their mosque in April still stay fresh in their minds.

“Mr Obi has been our man from the time he was Governor of Anambra State till date, memories of what has done for us apart from what is has recently done for us still linger in our minds, his goodwill to us is unforgettable.

“Mr Obi has not failed in taking care of the Muslim community in Anambra, even from his days as the Governor of the Anambra State. His actions reflected that of a leader who is desirous of caring for everyone irrespective of tribe or religion and we pray Allah to bless and grant him his heart desires.

Aside from the cheques he presented to the Communities, Obi gave them other material gifts and food items to celebrate the day.

The Sarki of Awka Muslim Alhaji Garba Haruna who was visibly happy with Obi’s simplicity and consistency, said the former Governor demonstrated that he is a truly detribalised Nigerian, by making out time to mark their Sallah celebration with them.

“Obi visited our Mosque in Awka in April and was displeased with its deplorable state and pledged to help in renovating it and sincerely today he has fulfilled the premise.”