‘We may lose her’ — Madonna family reacts after 64-yr-old singer rushed to intensive care

64-year-old music Icon Madonna has been admitted to Intensive Care Unit, after she was found unconscious in New York on Saturday night.

According to the singer’s manager, Guy Oseary announced that she was suffering from a ‘serious bacterial infection.

Her manager further noted that the singer “needed time to recover and as a result would postpone her tour, scheduled to begin in Vancouver on July 15.

reacting to the incident. a close relative of the singer told Dailymail they spent several traumatic days unsure if she was going to pull through.

The family member said the shocking collapse was a wake-up call for Madonna, who believes she is ‘invincible’ and has been pushing herself extremely hard to prepare for the tour.

Madonna had in the past cancelled a string of shows on her last tour in 2019, due to a knee injury. The tour also ended early.

However, Oseary further disclosed that Madonna’s health is improving while she is still under medical care.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead (sic) to a several-day stay in the ICU.

“Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected,” Oseary wrote on Instagram Wednesday.