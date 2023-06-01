We ‘ll support JAMB to rid education sector of corruption, malpractice – NANS

By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has said it will support and collaborate with the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, to sanitise the education sector, especially the segment involved in the conduct of public examinations and rid it of corruption and malpractice.

This is just as the association has given a thumbs up for the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Isaq Oloyede, for his sterling efforts at repositioning the Board.

This was contained in a statement by NANS Vice President, External Affairs, Babatunde Akinteye, issued in Lagos yesterday.

The association noted that the future of Nigerian youths depends on the quality of education that they receive and that such a sector must not be allowed to collapse.

“I wish to seize this opportunity to state that we stand with JAMB in all that it has been doing to sanitize our country’s education system. Let me state here that we are using this moment to appreciate the leadership of JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede for a job well done.

“His prompt handling of the issue of malpractices and other corrupt practices in our nation’s education sector has been one of the strongest pillars, still holding Nigeria’s educational system against a final collapse.

“He is a patriot and a man of integrity. About two weeks ago, acting on a piece of information, I went with my team to the JAMB office at Ikoyi in Lagos at about past 11p.m. and I met prospective Direct Entry candidates sleeping outside the office in a bid to meet up with the completion of their registration and a closing date that was in earnest.

“I was forced to call out JAMB, as an agency and a meeting was summoned. It was at that meeting that we were made to understand that the reason the registration centres were reduced was because of the abnormalities going on in some tertiary institutions,” he said.

Akinteye said his team was told that some candidates who hold National Diploma certificate were being helped by some unscrupulous university officials to start university education as a level higher than they should have started.

According to him, this unhealthy practice has been going on and JAMB as an examination body, got to discover and in their bid to curb the act, went ahead to streamline the registration centres for the examination, for proper monitoring and supervision.

“Before the end of the said meeting, we were able to appeal to JAMB to decongest these centres and extend the closing date for more candidates to be able to complete their registrations and they obliged immediately.

“I also wish to inform institutions of higher learning across the country and beyond, who are culpable in this certificate sales saga, that we are compiling their names and we shall expose them all in no record time,” he warned.

He also pleaded with Nigerian students to shun all acts capable of compromising their future and avoid cutting corners.

He further appealed to them not to allow themselves to be used by those he described as the enemies of JAMB.