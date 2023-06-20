We ‘ll publish names of illegal land beneficiaries in Kano – Gov Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The Kano state governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has declared that his government will publish names of those that were allocated lands belonging to public places that include schools and hospitals illegally.

He stated this Monday evening while responding to questions from newsmen on the current demolition spree taking place across Kano.

The governor expressed disgust over the unfortunate manner with which lands belonging to schools that were yet to be developed are acquired by those in authority and allocated to families and friends to the detriment of the public.

He said such lands should have been utilized for development of the schools by building hostels, laboratories and sports facilities for the students.

“It is unfortunate that the past government had carved out lands belonging to schools and allocated them to themselves and family.

“These are lands belonging to government and the general public and should be utilized in their interest.

“In one of the lands belonging to an institution they took over lands including laboratory and demolished everything and allocated it to themselves instead of building laboratories, hostels and sports facilities for the benefit of students.

“We have the list of names of those who got the allocation of lands owned by the schools and worship places so that everyone will know.

“We are doing this in the interest of the public and to discourage the unfortunate act in future” he said.