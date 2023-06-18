We’ ll harness potential of Kashimbilla Dam for wealth creation – Gov Kefas

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has said his government is willing to partner the federal government to ensure the potential of the multipurpose 40 megawatt Kashimbilla Hydro Power Dam is fully harnessed for wealth creation.

Kefas, also announced his government’s plan to resettle communities displaced during the siting of the project.

He spoke Sunday in Kashimbilla, Takum LGA, after an inspection visit to the dam.

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari, a month ago commissioned the project before his exit from office.

Kefas who said he was pleased with the work done expressed optimism on the huge benefit the Dam of the 40megawatt hydro power plant would be to the state.

According to him, “This Dam can create a lot of job and opportunity for our people.

“Everything needed to turn the life of our people around for good is here.

“My government is focused and we will harness the full potential of this dam.”

On the plight of communities whose lands were used for the project, Kefas reiterated his readiness to resettle them.

According to him, “we are going to resettle them within the shortest time.

“We will build a place for them where they would stay and call their own.”