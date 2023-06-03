We have no plans to distract Gov Otti — Abia NULE

Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe,UMUAHIA

Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, Abia State Chapter, has assured the state Governor, Dr Alex Otti, of her loyalty and support for his administration.

The union stated that it has no plan to distract the Governor, contrary to rumours by those it described as enemies of NULGE.

State President of NULGE, Comrade Ikechi Nwaigwe, made the pledge in Umuahia while reacting to rumours making rounds that NULGE will work against the interest of the newly inaugurated Governor.

He attributed the rumour to the handwork of some aggrieved persons who tried to take over the leadership of the Union but failed in the recently concluded NULGE election in the state.

Vanguard reports that NULGE in the state, had on Monday, May 22, 2023, held its quadrennial delegate conference where Nwaigwe was re-elected as state president. However, some aggrieved members of the union have levelled allegations against Nwaigwe, stressing that he has a clandestine plot to use NULGE to frustrate the new government in the state.

Nwaigwe explained that NULGE as a union is not interested in the name or the political party of any Governor in power, as it is programmed to work smoothly and support any government in power to protect the interest of local government employees.

He said that Governor Otti’s election by the Abia people is a clear endorsement that he is their choice and if the people have selected him having looked at his track records in the management of human and material resources, NULGE cannot go against the choice of the people.

Nwaigwe said that the NULGE leadership is confident that the new government will treat local government employees well; assuring that the employees will perform their duties with additional strength to ensure that the state moves forward.

He said; “They have said that NULGE is going to work against the interest of the new Government to try to make the government uncomfortable but that is not true. As a union, what we present to any government in power is loyalty and support.

“Our job is to serve any government in power and get our pay for the job we rendered. We are loyal to the new government; we’ll give the new government useful advice and encourage the new governor,as well.

“If we cause trouble will trouble pay our salaries? Do people feed with trouble? Can trouble help our members get their pay and promotion? We will work with the government to succeed because their success will be ours and their failure will also be ours too. The duty we owe the new governor is selfless service and reasonable advice, not causing trouble.”

On his part, Secretary, NULGE, Abia State, Comrade Abayomi Afolabi, dismissed the allegation that the 2023 Abia election was marred with irregularities, stressing that every constitutional requirement for the election was met with the approval of the National Executive Council, NEC, of the union.

Afolabi said that those who were not happy with the election discovered earlier that they did not have the support of the delegates and resorted to blackmail including making moves to turn the new government against NULGE.

He stated that the NULGE national leadership conducted a free, fair and credible election and urged those peddling rumours to retrace their steps and do the needful.