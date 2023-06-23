We empower women to embrace natural beauty, says Healthy Relaxed Hair founder, Frances

In a world where haircare routines can be time-consuming and overwhelming, Dr Frances, the founder of Healthy Relaxed Hair, has emerged as a guiding light for women seeking to maintain healthy, relaxed hair without sacrificing their precious time.

With a holistic approach rooted in medical expertise, Dr Frances has revolutionized the haircare industry by providing practical solutions that prioritize minimalism and long-lasting results.

“I believe that less is more when it comes to hair care. By understanding the intricacies of each individual’s hair and considering their overall well-being, we can create a tailored approach that is both effective and sustainable,” says Dr. Frances.

Her journey in the haircare industry began with a childhood admiration for her mother’s healthy and vibrant relaxed hair.

Inspired by her mother’s dedication, she embarked on a mission to debunk the common misconception that relaxed hair cannot be both healthy and beautiful.

Through extensive research and years of training as a Medical Doctor, Dr Frances developed a deep understanding of hair and its connection to overall health.

“Healthy hair is not just about applying products; it encompasses a comprehensive approach that addresses medical history, lifestyle, diet, hormones, and other essential factors.

“At Healthy Relaxed Hair, we consider the complete well-being of our clients to achieve optimal results,” explains Dr Frances.

What sets Healthy Relaxed Hair apart from others in the haircare industry is their commitment to minimalistic practices. Dr Frances understands that many women, including herself, lead busy lives and don’t have the luxury of spending hours on complex haircare routines. With this in mind, she and her team have developed simplified yet highly effective techniques that deliver remarkable outcomes.

“Our goal is to simplify haircare without compromising results. We focus on providing practical solutions that busy professionals can incorporate seamlessly into their daily routines.

“We believe that healthy, relaxed hair is achievable for everyone, regardless of their time constraints,” assures Dr Frances.

Through their holistic and minimalistic approach, Healthy Relaxed Hair has achieved notable milestones that have positively impacted countless women’s lives.

These accomplishments include the successful launch of Dr. Frances’ book, “90 Days to Healthy Hair,” which has gained acclaim for its insightful guidance and comprehensive strategies.

She added in a statement that Healthy Relaxed Hair has expanded its team, introduced the “REGROW” Hair Restoration Program, and established partnerships with renowned brands such as ORS and Mega Growth. Looking ahead, Healthy Relaxed Hair has exciting plans on the horizon.

Their upcoming event, the “REGROW” Hair Restoration Program, will provide coaching and guidance to busy professionals experiencing various hair loss issues. “This program, commencing on July 5th, 2023, aims to significantly reduce shedding, thicken hair, and regrow receding hairlines,” she added.

In addition, Dr Frances will be launching a concentrated hair growth-stimulating oil, formulated with ingredients known for their effectiveness in reversing hair loss. Dr Frances’ target customers are busy professionals aged 27 to 65 who desire healthy, long, and fully relaxed hair but require a streamlined haircare routine.

The program also caters to postpartum mothers experiencing excessive shedding and thinning, offering them the opportunity to regrow their hair healthily. As with any business, Healthy Relaxed Hair has faced challenges along the way. One significant hurdle has been clients seeking haircare treatments from salons that inadvertently cause damage, undoing the progress achieved through the program.

To address this, Dr Frances has created a comprehensive directory of meticulous and reliable hair salons to ensure her clients receive consistent care and support.

Dr Frances’ innovative approach to hair restoration has captured the attention of many. By enabling clients to continue their hair loss treatments at home between clinic visits, Healthy Relaxed Hair fosters greater adherence and long-term success.

This empowering approach is a key aspect of the upcoming “REGROW” Hair Restoration Program, promising significant advancements in combating hair loss. While Healthy Relaxed Hair is currently not involved in social or environmental initiatives, Dr. Frances is open to collaborating with organizations dedicated to such causes.

She envisions expanding her brand’s impact by promoting sustainable practices and contributing to the welfare of society and the environment. In the latest news, the highly anticipated “REGROW” Hair Restoration Program will commence on July 5th, 2023, providing an opportunity for women to reclaim their hair’s health and vitality.

Additionally, Dr. Frances will be introducing the anti-shedding range, a new line of hair products designed to address specific haircare needs. Dr Frances summarizes her mission with two favourite quotes that resonate deeply with her and the Healthy Relaxed Hair community: “Less is more” and “Never give up.”

These words embody the ethos of her brand and serve as inspiration for women to embrace their natural beauty while achieving healthy, relaxed hair.