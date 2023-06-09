We don’t ’ve two speakers in Nasarawa – APC tells former Speaker

…passes vote of confidence on Balarabe Abdullahi

…calls on factional members to avail themselves for inauguration

By David Odama

Amidst the speakership crisis in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, the ruling All progressive Congress ( APC) in the State Friday denied having two factional speaker in the state.

This is even as the party also threw their weight behind the emergence of Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi as Speaker of the 7th State House of Assembly.

State Chairman of the party, Dr. John Mamman made the position of the party known when he led other party officials on a congratulatory visit to the Speaker in Lafia.

Dr. John Mamman said the quagmire revolving around the leadership of the 7th assembly is normal in the political circle, saying the party is behind the emergence of Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi as the Speaker of the Seventh assembly.

” Rt. Hon Speaker sir, we are solidly behind your emergence as you have proven to be a good leader. You have provided all inclusive leadership which has promoted peace in the state.

” Your good working relationship with the executive arm made its possible for the developmental strides achieved by His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule in the state.,” he said.

While insisting that the mutual understanding between the legislative and executive arms of government in the state should be sustained for development to thrive.

The chairman said the supremacy of the party must be upheld, calling on the remaining APC lawmakers who haven’t been sworn in to avail themselves for the ritual.

Responding, the Speaker Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi commended the party for standing by him, saying under his watch, the seventh assembly will continue to synergize with the executive arm to initiate laws that will have direct bearing on the lives of the masses.

While maintaining that APC as a ruling party should not be divided on primordial affiliations, the Speaker said he is propelled to go in for the third term because the government and the party are still demanding his legislative prowess which he chose to offer.

Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi called on people of the state not to allow the assembly crises erupt the existing peace.

The Speaker used the medium to assured of cordial working relationship with other arms of government in order to promote peace and achieve speedy development in the state.