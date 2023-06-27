We can’t lose hope, ADC celebrates Muslims at Eid-el-Kabir

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has stressed the need for Muslim faithful, and indeed every Nigerian, to imbibe the virtues of love, selflessness and sacrifice, as they celebrate this year’s Eid-el Kabir, stressing the need not to lose hope in the country.

ADC said the celebration calls for retrospection in the face of the harsh realities Nigerians are facing, and that the tenets of Islam, a religion of peace, must be enough to help Nigerians thread the part to unity and peace needed for justice to drive the country back on its feet.

While felicitating the Muslim faithful, ADC, National Chairman, Chief Ralphs Nwosu in a statement signed by ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mabel Oboh, said the Eid-el-Kabir celebration is a time to reflect on the virtues of charity and selflessness.

“We must be determined to submit totally to the will of God while working towards building a more united and peaceful country.

“This year’s Eid-el Kabir celebration is of particularly great significance to this country because it is an opportunity to invoke God’s blessings on our leaders, especially President Bola Tinubu and his Vice.

“We must pray for religion to be a binding force even as they strive to provide us with the qualitative leadership we desire.

“As a party, we will continue to provide constructive criticism as expected of a veritable opposition. We will never be motivated by religious, or any other parochial, bias.

“This is what we expect of every Nigerian — interest in everything Nigerian to reach positive goals, building unity, selflessness, and brotherhood.

“Once again, we wish Muslim Ummah a peaceful celebration, while calling for concerted efforts and commitment by everyone towards charting a new course and building the country of our dreams.”