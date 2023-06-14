We came to NASS at 4am to avert what happened in 2015 – Senator Bamidele

Opeyemi Bamidele

By Henry Umoru

The Deputy Director General of Akpabio/Barau campagin, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has disclosed that Senators in the camp of Senate President, Godswill Akpabio came to the National Assembly Complex by 4am to avert the ghost of 2015 coup against ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking at the reception for Senator Akpabio after his Swearing-in Abuja, Bamidele indicated that he has not been able to sleep in the last 48 hours to ensure the victory of Akpabio as Senate President.

“We entered the National Assembly Complex around 4am in order to avert what happened in 2015.

The victory wouldn’t have been possible if not the efforts of immediate past Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

Recall that in 2015, Senators loyal to former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki kept vigil in the National Assembly Complex to install the former governor of Kwara state as Senate President while other Senators were at the International Conference Center in Abuja to meet with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bamidele

therefore thanked the royal fathers that came from the Ekiti Central Senatorial districts for their presence at the reception.

Meanwhile, immediate past Senate President has described Senator Bamidele as the pillar of the ninth Senate as he commended him for his contributions to Nation building in the ninth Senate.

According to him, “From day one he has been a pillar of support for my Senate Presidency. We had some few cases that I asked him to handle and he performed excellently well.

“We have become a family as we continue another four years in the Senate and beyond.”

Other prominent personalities at the reception arevAjero of Ijero-Ekiti, Adebayo Adewole , Oluyin of Iyin Ekiti, Ajakaye among others.