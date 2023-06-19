‘Watery Semen’ — Wife seeks divorce after 2 months of marriage

A housewife, Salamat Suleiman, has filed for divorce after two months of marriage, due to husband’s health issue.

The complainant told the court that she noticed that her husband had watery sperm.

She pleaded for the court to dissolve the marriage, saying that she is tired of the relationship.

The respondent agreed that he has health issues, but insisted that the wife also have health challenges.

He however said that he still loved his wife and pleaded with the court to grant him time to settle the misunderstanding.

The presiding Judge, Abdul Qadir Umar, told the wife to have an open mind and seek medical assistance for their health challenges.

The judge advised the wife to allow a second chance in the relationship, pointing out that all marriages have their challenges.

The court adjourned the case to Aug. 28, for a report of settlement or continuation of hearing.