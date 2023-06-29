Watch Victor Osimhen ‘floor’ locals with fantastic football skills

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has continued from where he left off last season as he entertains football fans in Lagos to some mesmerizing skills.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen strutting his stuff while on holiday in Lagos ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/4bqgnRnrTk June 28, 2023

In a five-aside football match, the Super Eagles star floored some of the locals who played against him on the pitch erupting cheers and rapture from the crowd in attendance.

The Napoli hitman has continued to be a subject of transfer interest from clubs in Europe but the 24-year-old does not seem bothered by all that as he enjoys his vacation after a successful season with the Serie A champions.