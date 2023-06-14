WAIFEM D-G tells Tinubu how to raise revenue, cut borrowing

President Tinubu

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Director-General of the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), Dr. Baba Musa, has advised President Bola Tinubu to raise domestic revenue above 10 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said in a podcast that the current 6.5 percent revenue as a percentage of GDP left the country with a fiscal constraint which must be tackled, early in his administration.

According to him, raising the revenue remained the only veritable way to cut borrowing to run the government, as recently witnessed.

His words, “When I talk about the domestic revenue mobilization, if you look at the revenue as percentage of GDP, it appears to be the lowest in almost all the countries in the world, right now Nigeria’s revenue as a percentage of GDP is about 6.5% compared to the average of about 15% in the region and may be 18 – 20 % if you consider low to high income countries.

“So, for Nigeria I think it is an unacceptable situation to have a revenue to GDP of 6.5% if he can raise it to a little bit above 10%, I think the need to borrow will drastically reduce and he will be able to have enough resources to invest in the country and of course service the existing debt.

“The only challenge is that of course he has to also find a way of reducing the domestic debt because the current debt service that Nigeria pays is about N2tn which when you translate it to dollar term is over $3bn just for domestic interest payments.”

Dr Musa noted that virtually all countries in the sub-region were facing fiscal pressure owing to various factors, ranging from climate change, instability and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

According to him, “What is frontline is actually the fiscal pressure that all these shocks brought to the member countries. Shocks are unforeseen. Already prior to the COVID, virtually all countries in West Africa and in fact many African countries were having limited fiscal space, the debt situation in almost all the countries were already high risk or of debt distress, some countries were at moderate risk.

“Then all these shocks brought a lot of fiscal issues and necessitating government to do some interventions that were not foreseen in their budget, it also made them to borrow more which worsened the debt situation in most of the countries, in fact moving the countries from some case moderate to high risk and in some high risk to situation of debt distress.

“So the number one issue that is facing almost all the countries is lack of fiscal space. Fiscal space for investment, fiscal space to spend more money. So virtually what we have seen for the last two years, if I can be very specific, is that the net financing in most of the countries appears to be negative now which means that countries will have to find a way of mobilizing more resources to be able to fund their budget.”