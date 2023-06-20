Photos: VP, Shettima decorates new IGP, Kayode Egbetokun

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Tuesday decorated the acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun with his new rank at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the acting IGP before his appointment by President Bola Tinubu on Monday was a Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG.

The decoration was done in the presence of the former IGP, Usman Alkali Baba alongside the acting IGP’s wife.

Before his decoration, the acting IGP was at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to see off President Tinubu, who departed the country to attend a Summit on a new global financial pact in Paris, France.

Present at the brief decoration ceremony were the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma., Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume and the family members of the acting IGP among others