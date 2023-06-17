Vonita makes case for young music acts

By Benjamin Njoku

Fast-rising actress and singer Adaeze Vonita Pearl a.k.a Vonita, is poised to give voice to the emerging music acts, as she flags off a campaign to boost their careers.

Speaking about the campaign, the rising performer who recently released her thought-provoking movie titled, “Ada Owerri” described the discouragement faced by many young acts in Nigeria as “ most pathetic”,which must be addressed.

“I feel everyone deserves fairness and equity in the entertainment industry. The up and coming acts struggle everyday to be seen because the industry has been monopolized and no one gives them an opportunity to showcase their talents and creativity.

“I’m planning to write a protest letter to Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation,NBC, on behalf of the emerging artists, as it’s obvious that they are only keen on political issues when it comes to monitoring the entertainment industry.

“The industry is in a decadent state, it is being monopolized and there’s a need to put punitive measures in the broadcasting industry to ensure that there is fairness and equity among entertainers in the country,”Vonita stated. .

On what has been happening to career, the actress-turned singer said “I’m multifaceted. I started my content creation to make people laugh and be happy. And I want to take this campaign across the country because of the struggling the young acts are facing in the entertainment industry