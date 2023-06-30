VIPs: Go beyond withdrawal of Police, reforms needed, Eholor tells Acting IGP

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

THE Founder and President, One Love Foundation, OLF, Chief Patrick Eholor, Friday, told the Ag. Inspector General of Police, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, to go beyond the withdrawal of Police personnel from Very Important Persons, VIPs, and carry out holistic reforms of the entire policing system for a high sense of professionalism and effective performance.

Speaking with Saturday Vanguard, Eholor who has been an advocate of police reforms said the Ag. IGP should change the narrative within the Force, because a lot of injustice, oppression, victimisation, sectionalism and other corrupt practices still tarnish the noble profession.

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, said Mobile Policemen attached to VIPs would be withdrawn and set up a Special Intervention Squad for quick and rapid response to tackle criminality across the country.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, “The incessant abuse of police officers attached to certain individuals and companies on guard or escort duty has become worrisome and detestable, particularly to the present leadership.”

Eholor said: “I think it is a welcome development but the Nigerian people have not taken the Nigerian Police Force seriously about anything they say.

“I have also observed that the predecessors of Ag. Inspector General of Police, Mr Olukayode Egbetokun, first pronouncement is, we will stop abuse of power by the Police, secondly, we will withdraw the Police personnel from Very Important Persons, VIPs, and organisations, third, we will remove all the roadblocks from our our highways and streets fourthly the Police will not search people without a search warrant, and today, unfortunately, the Police have lost their self-esteem because the Police itself does not have self-esteem. They have turned them into domestic helpers.

“Taking away Police personnel from VIPs prompts a question, who is not a VIP in Nigeria? As far as we are all bon fide citizens, we are all VIPs. The only people that deserves Police personnel attached to them are the President and Governors.

“In Canada, where I live as citizen, I have not seen a Commissioner having a Policemen attached to him or her including assembly members.”

He said the Ag. IGP should break the jinx and create an unprecedented record and legacy by attending to all these unethical practices perpetrated by some Police officers and men.

“If we want to have a good police system we have to purge the entire system and not a window dressing by just taking away Police personnel from VIPs because a lot needs to be done to build the image of the Police and boost citizens’ confidence in the Police.

“I don’t think the Ag. Inspector General of Police can change the narrative until he changes the narrative within the police system because of the heartbreaking corruption that has tarnished the image of the Force which the IGP knows and he is expected to tackle a whole lot of issues bedeviling the Nigerian Police Force for greater professionalism and performance.

“I have been advocating for a reform of the Police in order for the Police officers and men to understand that the Police job is not a joke because some of the Policemen and women exploit citizens even use POS machine to do the extortion of Nigerians. This is not the Nigerian Police Force I grew up to know.

“Besides, the Police in Nigeria does not have the United Nations required number of police personnel, and the Police also has not realised that the citizens also have power to police the Police and that is why I had always said the Police needs to be empowered with better barracks, emoluments, free scholarship for their children and wards, and also their families deserve to live in the barracks if any of them lost their lives.

“The way Police officers and men are treated is bad and they are transferring the aggression to its citizens. I was part of the people who lead the EndSARS protest in Lagos and Abuja, which I said if care is not taken the citizens would overwhelm the Police and really it happened. I am really serious about the Police being reformed”, he added.