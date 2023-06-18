Video: You’re exposing Nigerians to danger, police warn skit makers on extreme pranks

By Biodun Busari

The Nigeria Police have cautioned comedians and skit makers that engage in pranks for their means of livelihood to regulate them because they are exposing Nigerian lives to danger.

According to the police, the prank masters and skit makers should not degenerate into offence and other dangerous and unlawful activities that can endanger the lives of people or subject them to dehumanisation.

This was revealed in a video made by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, sighted by Vanguard on Saturday.

“This development is becoming so dangerous and exposing people to unnecessary dangers and all sorts of dangers in our society. Those who are into these, risk their lives a lot and of course, they expose the lives of other people to such dangers,” Adejobi said.

He clarified that the awareness was not stopping the skit makers from doing their jobs, but cautioned that holding guns and molesting people on the streets are extreme that the security agents frown at.

The FPRO said, “We just think there is a need for us to speak to that. There is a need for us to advise our people. Can we please regulate whatever we are going? Inasmuch as we can’t ask you not to do your business or stop you from having your means of livelihood, the thing is becoming so dangerous.

“Someone was carrying a dummy gun one day to do a prank and if police officers on patrol come across you, they would actually think you are a criminal planning to carry out a robbery operation, and they fire you with a death warrant, would you say is an extrajudicial killing?”

Without mentioning any name, the police officer went further to talk about a popular skit maker who used to physically assault Nigerians in his pranks, saying that it was becoming an offence and should be regulated.

“This is getting out of hand and I think we need to talk to ourselves. Those of you that are doing pranks, be careful of what you do so that it does not become an offence because the law is no respecter of anybody.

“If you say a girl is not dressing properly, does it warrant you picking a cane to beat the girl as if you’re beating your daughter? Even, if the girl is your daughter I don’t think you should beat your daughter in that manner,” Adejobi said.