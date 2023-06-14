Video: Wasiu Ayinde begs Tinubu to pardon Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu

Popular Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, professionally known as K1 De Ultimate has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to pardon Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho for him to return to Nigeria.

In a veiled message, Ayinde also begged the President to free the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021.

Recall that Igboho was arrested by Interpol at Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic in July 2021, after he fled the country.

Prior to his arrest, the DSS declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling weapons in his residence.

The secession agitator was detained in a prison in the Benin Republic but was released in March 2022 to get medical attention on the condition that he would not leave the West African country.

Since his release, Igboho has remained confined within Cotonou.

K1 De Ultimate, in his passionate appeal during a recent live performance, sang melodiously on the need for peace in the country, calling for Igboho’s pardon.

He urged Tinubu to harmonise all interests, premising his argument on Nigeria’s unity.

He said: “Asiwaju, please anyone who has offended you, kindly forgive them. Irrespective of their tribes — Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa — we need to embrace ourselves.

“Akanbi, please let Sunday Igboho come back home, he’s one of our own. ‘Omo eni o sedi bebere, ka fi ileke si idi omo elomi’ (the borrowed translation is — “One cannot say because one’s daughter has ample buttocks he would put the waist beads on another man’s daughter”)

“Please when you (Tinubu) settle properly in office, kindly resolve this grey area. Let Sunday Igboho return to his root.”

Referring to Kanu, he said those in Igbo, called their leaders to a peaceful dialogue as he sang, “Likewise other agitators from various regions, call their leaders to a roundtable discussion. I know it is what you can do, and you can do it.”