Video: Tonnes of subsidy monies collected on pipelines that never existed — Ex-Bauchi gov, Yuguda

Isa Yuguda

A former governor of Bauchi State, Isa Yuguda, has revealed that tonnes of subsidy monies were collected on pipelines that never existed.

Yuguda made this revelation while speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

Yuguda made this revelation while speaking in an interview on Channels Television's Sunrise Daily on Monday.

According to him, up until the time of its removal, the fuel subsidy has mostly been a scam run by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) in conjunction with marketers and other stakeholders in the oil sector.

Yuguda, a former minister of state for transport and aviation, said he served in a committee where the fraudulent scheme was unraveled.

The former governor said he was privileged to serve as the chairman of a subcommittee between 2008 and 2009 under the economic meltdown period.

Yuguda said he chaired the committee on subsidy where everything about the scam from the initiative was discovered.

He said, “I am sad to let Nigerians know what I saw; we came across situations where subsidy was claimed on pipelines that never existed.

“They (NNPC and Marketers) just claim that they have pumped X amount of either finished products or crude.

“Those that claim to pump the products and those that are in the subsidy scam, they just fill papers, invoices and they claim subsidy on it.”

When asked again if it was indeed the NNPC that was making these claims, Yuguda replied in the affirmative, Yuguda said, “All of them! Who else is doing it?”

The former minister further stated that the removal of subsidy has long been discussed and is long over due, adding that previous governments did not have the political will to implement the removal of subsidy.