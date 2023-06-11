Video: Tinubu touched by your gesture, Shettima hails Gagdi, Betara for endorsing Abass

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has praised two speakership aspirants, Aliyu Betara and Yusuf Gagdi for stepping down for the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tajudeen Abbas for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Shettima in a viral video was captured saying, President Bola Tinubu was equally impressed by the gesture shown by the aforesaid speakership aspirants.



He said, “The President (Tinubu) was quite touched by their gesture because what binds us together is superior to whatever divides us. We are one big family…”

The duo announced their withdrawal from the race after a meeting Tinubu and Shettima, on Sunday.

Recall ruling party had recently nominated Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for speaker and deputy speaker of the 10th national assembly, respectively.