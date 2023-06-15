Video: Tinubu meets Abdulsalami Abubakar at State House

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday met with former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, at the state house, Abuja.

The meeting was the first between both leaders since Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29.

President Bola Tinubu Receives Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar on Visit to the State House. pic.twitter.com/MdsC4JtMRi — NTA News (@NTANewsNow) June 15, 2023

Tinubu had on Tuesday hosted former President Goodluck Jonathan who was at the Villa to brief the President on his peace mission to Mali.

The agenda of the meeting between Tinubu and the ex-head of state as of the time of filing in this report.

Recall Abubakar chaired the National Peace Committee that brought all major candidates in the February 25 Presidential election to sign a peace accord to tension during and after the polls