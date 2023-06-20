Video: President Tinubu arrives Paris

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday arrived in France for the Global Financing Pact Summit convened by President Emmanuel Macron.

Tinubu during the Summit will participate in the review and signing of a New Global Financial Pact that places vulnerable countries on a priority list for support and investment.

The Nigerian leader will join other world leaders in the two-day Summit, which will be held in Paris from Thursday, June 22 to 23.

The Summit, which would be hosted by President Macron of France, would be held at Palais Brongniart.

The President is accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and other senior government officials.