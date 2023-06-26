Video: Nigerian pilgrims stranded over shortage of tents in Saudi

Some Nigerian pilgrims have been stranded as a result of shortage of tents in Saudi Arabia.

This development comes in a few hours to the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage and Day of Arafat, where Muslim pilgrims are expected make their way from Mina to a nearby hillside and plain called Mount Arafat and the Plain of Arafat to perform some Hajj rites.

This development comes in a few hours to the second day of the Hajj pilgrimage and Day of Arafat, when Muslim pilgrims are…

Mount Arafat is a granodiorite hill about 20 km (12 mi) southeast of Mecca in the plain of Arafat.

Recall that earlier today (Monday), some pilgrims from Osun state had protested over the poor quality of food allegedly served by the State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

In a viral video seen on Monday, the pilgrims were heard complaining about the quality of food they were served.

The pilgrims could be seen discarding food packages that had been delivered.

One of the pilgrims seen in the video could be heard saying, “We are rejecting food given to us. We are at the door of Osun Amirul Hajj.

“We are rejecting the food given to us. The food is poor. We can’t continue to eat such after paying a huge amount for this pilgrimage,” he added.

Reacting to the development, the board’s administrative secretary, Bolaji Sanni, in a statement on Sunday, admitted that the chapter lacked adequate native Yoruba delicacies in the service provider’s food menu.

But, the board has assured the necessity for its inclusion in subsequent meals.

Sanni said, “At the meeting were the state government officials, some representatives of the pilgrims, as well as the head of the catering team for the service provider.”