Video: Ighalo dances to Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ as Osimhen, Ndidi react

Former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo showed his fun side when he shared a video of him dancing along with some friends to Davido’s hit song ‘Unavailable’

Ighalo who now plays for Al Hilal SC in the Saudi Pro League wanted to know who won what seemed like a dance competition.

He captioned the video: “Me and my boys are unavailable for stress and wahala. We are only available for enjoyment. Who WON?”

The video drew reaction from a couple of notable personalities including Victor Osimhen and Wilfred Ndidi who were his teammates during his days with the Super Eagles.

The Napoli forward responded with three laughing emojis, Leicester City midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi wrote ‘Ezenwa’ reacting to former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa who was among those dancing, with a laughing emoji, while Kenneth Omeruo who plies his trade with Leganes in Spain commented “U don improve small oh”