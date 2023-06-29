Video: I didn’t see any seat reserved for Adeleke at Eid ground — Ex-Senate spokesperson, Basiru 

Ex-spokesperson of the Senate, Dr. Ajibola Basiru said he did not see any seat that was said to be reserved for Governor Ademola Adeleke at at the Eid praying ground in Osogbo, Osun state.

The former spokesperson stated this while speaking in an Interview on Channels on Wednesday.

— Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) June 29, 2023

Basiru refuted claims that he refused to vacate the seat reserved for Governor Adeleke at the Eid praying ground.

He also stated that he did not see any seat earmarked for Governor Adeleke.

He said, “There is no chair in the mosque, today I did not see any seat earmarked for Governor Adeleke and I did not see any protocol of the governor, and I did not also an advance party.

“I sat in my place, and the moment I have been on my seat, one man who I know is not a government official named Olawale Rasheed, came to tell me that there is a government official;

“…his name is Muniru Raji, I know him to be a political irritant in Osogbo, he came and brought thugs seeking to evacuate me from where I was seating.”

Recall that, earlier in the day, Bashiru and Adeleke’s aide had reportedly clashed at Osogbo Eid praying ground over seating arrangements.