Video: House erupts in laughter over ‘My heart with Wase; my vote goes to Abbas’

Labour Party’s House of Representatives member-elect, Afam Victor Ogene on Tuesday stirred up a mild drama during the voting session for the speakership position of the House of Representatives.

When called upon to vote, Ogene who represents Ogbaru Federal Constituency, Anambra State said his heart is with Wase and Jaji but he’ll be voting for Tajudeen Abbas for the speakership position of the House of Representatives.



House erupts in laughter over 'My heart with Wase; my vote goes to Abass' pic.twitter.com/WmdZsljVOg — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) June 13, 2023

Following Afam’s words, laughter echoed through the House of Representatives and the clerk, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria. had to call for decorum to proceed with the voting session.