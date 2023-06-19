Video: Hilda Baci  receives plaque from Guinness World Record

Guinness World Record holder and chef, Hilda Effiong Bassey, better known as Hilda Baci, has received her award plaque for the longest marathon cooking.

Baci made this announcement in a post on her official Instagram page on Monday.

She was certified as the new record holder for the longest cooking by an individual with 93 hours and 11 minutes.

In the video clip, she received the award plaque packaged in a box and delivered by a courier service official.

The chef simply wrote, “Our plaque is here 😆😆😆😆😆#guinnessworldrecords.”