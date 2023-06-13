Video: Ex-President Jonathan meets Tinubu in Presidential Villa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has met with President Bola Tinubu earlier today (Tuesday) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

A media aide to the President shared pictures and video of the meeting via his Twitter page on Tuesday.

Jonathan meets President Bola Tinubu



Speaking to journalists after his meeting with the President, Jonathan said, “I came to brief the president about some continental and subcontinental issues, I am the ECOWAS media for Mali and I am the chair of the West African Elders Forum, so there are several issues bordering on continental and subcontinental issues that I discuss with various presidents.”