Victory Lions awarded victory after Ijapo Ages abandoned match – Officials

… final comes up tomorrow Friday 30th June

By Lawani Mikairu

The first semifinal match of the ongoing 2023 D’Royal Football Competition between Victory Lions and Ijapo Ages which took place on Tuesday, June 27, was abandoned deep into the second half of the match.

Trouble started when centre referee, Yemi Akarakiri pointed to the penalty spot in about the 87th min of the match after a player of Ijapo Ages stopped a goal bound move with his hand.

It was the second penalty to be awarded to Victory Lions after they had taken the lead in the first half from the penalty spot before Ijapo Ages drew level at the start of the second half.

The unexpected followed as players and the coach of Ijapo Ages protested the call by the referee and refused to resume play despite all pleas from the match officials, organisers and the Akure Football Council Chairman, Ogulade Abayomi.

All attempts to get Ijapo Ages players and coaches to see reason failed, leaving the match officials to call off the match after due consultation and after waiting for the mandatory 30mins with no sign of a change of mind from the Ijapo Ages.

Consequently, the match was awarded to Victory Lions FC who qualified for the final of the competition billed to take place on Friday, June 30

Commenting on the unhappy development and the unethical conduct of the players and coaches of Ijapo Ages, the Chairman of the Akure Football Council, Ogulade Abayomi said that Ijapo Ages are notorious for always wanting to win at all cost and forgetting that the primary goal of the competition is developmental.