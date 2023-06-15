Vanguard man wins hero of democracy award

By Steve Oko

The Abia State Correspondent of Vanguard Newspapers, Deacon Steve Oko, has been honoured with ” Hero of Democracy” award by a popular Radio station, Family Love FM 99.9, Umuahia.

This, according to the Management of the radio station, is in recognition of his “immense contributions and sacrifices towards the sustenance of our democracy in Nigeria and Abia State in particular”.

Oko, had in 2022 been honoured with FLO FM ICONS’ award by another popular Radio station in the state (FLO FM), in recognition of his “invaluable contributions” to the growth of the station and advancement of democracy in the state.

Handing over the plaque to him at the radio station on June 12 as part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day, the Station Manager, Chris Owul popularly known on air as “Mr C”, commended Oko for his outspokenness, courage and unbiased analysis of public affairs, which according to him, contributed in strengthening democracy in the state.

He described Oko as a fearless and objective Public Affairs Analyst whose analytical prowess and immense contributions on air had helped to put public officeholders in the state on their toes.

The Station Manager urged him not to relent in the collective efforts to deepen democracy in the country for the good of all.

Responding, Oko thanked the Management and Staff of the radio station for the honour which he said, “will be greatly treasured”, adding that it will spur him for more sacrifices towards strengthening the Nigerian democracy.

He commended the radio station for providing him with the platform to express his views on issues affecting society while dedicating the award to God and all lovers of democracy.

Other recipients of the HEROES of Democracy award was a former Politics Editor of National Mirror and Publisher of News Critic, Mr Chika Nwabueze; immediate -past Commissioner for Documentation, Abia State, Mr Ugochukwu Emezue; Mr Enedalanyachi Obasikengwu of the National Orientation Agency; Abia-based blogger, Emenike Iroegbu, among others.