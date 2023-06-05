Uzodinma appeals to Imo Labour leadership to shun strike

…says palliative underway

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has appealed to the organized labour in the state not to join the national strike planned for Wednesday, May 7th, assuring that palliatives are underway for them.

Uzodimma who spoke when he met some of the labour leaders on Monday noted that the state cannot afford to embark on a strike over the fuel subsidy removal because he is coming up with palliatives that will cushion the effects of the removal.

He pledged to meet with the labour leaders soonest to discuss his plans and explore ways of expanding his pragmatic palliatives for workers.

He appealed to them to have compassion on the poor masses as they would suffer the consequences more should they embark on any strike.