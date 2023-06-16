Uzodimma to Editors: Support Tinubu’s government

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has called on members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his quest to make Nigeria a better place for all.

The Governor made the call on Friday in his remarks while flagging off the Nigerian Guild of Editors National Biennial Convention 2023 in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

The Convention effectively brought to an end the tenure of the Mustapha Isa-led NGE executive to usher in a new one.

Governor Uzodimma reminded the Editors that they are partners in progress with the government, hence they must professionally play their constitutional role in the interest of the society.

The Governor commended Mr Isa-led executive and members of the Guild for their efforts so far in ensuring that the good stories about Nigeria are brought to the public domain without compromising their professional ethics, reminding them, however, that the country is making steady progress in her democratic journey since the return of democracy in 1999 despite obvious hiccups.

He also lauded the choice of the theme for the Convention: Post 2023 election: Promoting Professionalism for Enhancement of Democracy and Good Governance.

He said: “I am impressed that you have chosen this path of self-examination, which I consider germane in our collective bid to enhance good governance and strengthen our democracy. The last time you were here, I harped on the need for journalists to embrace developmental journalism in our quest to sustain and strengthen our democracy. While the media have the responsibility of holding public officers to account, they should, in addition, encourage the government through constructive criticism and well-intentioned suggestions on how things could be done differently to achieve better results. The ultimate goal should be the development and unity of our country and nothing else.

“It is a thing of interest that even among politicians could be found many media practitioners and even members of the clergy. It is no gainsaying that the political class, the clergy and the media are quite instrumental in determining what happens in most countries, including Nigeria. Therefore, it is in the interest of all of us because we are involved, to work for the sustainability of our democracy and our country. That means we must all work in synergy for our collective survival.”

He welcomed the editors to Imo State, particularly for their choice of Owerri for the Convention and thank the NGE President profoundly for his kind words and observations about his person and our dear State.

Former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba, two Members of the House of Representatives from Imo State Canice Nkwachukwu and Akarachi Amadi, former Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief of Sun Publishing Limited, Dr. Tony Onyima (Chairman of the occasion), foremost businessman, Chief Tony Chukwu, among other dignitaries, graced the occasion.