Uzodimma shut down illegal parks, says ‘tout damaging my govt’

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

On Wednesday, the Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, shut down illegal motor parks in the Owerri capital, saying that touts using the motor parks to humiliate motorists, and commuters and damage the reputation of his government.

Uzodimma spoke in Owerri, through the Commissioner for Transport, Rex Anunobi, while meeting with stakeholders in the transport sector in the state.

To stop it, he said a toll-free number would be provided to the members of the public to report any misconduct of traffic officers. While a monitoring team would be set up to arrest touts impounding people’s vehicles, especially those forcefully collecting vehicle plate numbers.

He said: “The governor has expressed concerns on the lapses inherent in the transport sector. About illegal parks diminishing urban renewal. Including the activities of non-state actors causing problems, causing people pain and damaging the government’s image. The governor has said that it must stop finally.

“That the designated traffic enforcement shall impound/clamp on vehicles parked on unauthorized places and shall attract appropriate fines payable to the Treasury Single Account (TSA) before such vehicle is unclamped and released.”

Adding that, “All government approved bus stops turned to unauthorized and illegal loading points or what are commonly known as ‘pits’ by non-state actors that are within 100 meters radius to the Intersections/Roundabouts above mentioned in Owerri Metropolis are hereby closed.

“Taxis and Mini-buses are therefore directed to pick and drop off their passengers only at other government-approved and designated bus stops within the Owerri Metropolis.

Please note that defaulters shall be subjected to prosecution by the Traffic Mobile Court attached to the Imo State Traffic Management Authority.”